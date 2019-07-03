Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shares Declined While Freshford Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 215,881 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 449,182 shares stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,747 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 97,035 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 33,867 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 25,684 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 130,598 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd holds 40,978 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nomura owns 127,136 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Co holds 17,301 shares. 34 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 470,700 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, DATA, LTXB, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterfly +3.1% as KeyBanc boosts to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) call put ratio 12.5 calls to 1 put as shares rally 6.5% after report of Apollo (APO) interest – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Freshford Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 169,992 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,665 shares. 3,803 were reported by Carlson Cap Mngmt. Amer Commercial Bank has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pure Finance Advsr Inc owns 2,410 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 3,214 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 9,742 shares. 30,931 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Limited Co. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 265,180 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 16.94M shares. Haverford Financial invested in 113,584 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Hbk Lp has 20,283 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38.03M shares. 750,765 were accumulated by Kames Capital Public Ltd Com.