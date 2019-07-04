Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Upped Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position; Gentherm (THRM) Shareholder Trigran Investments Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,956 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 67,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 71,767 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 36,570 shares to 137,682 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 12,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,189 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

