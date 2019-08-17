Shareholder Capital International Sarl Increased Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holding; Bislett Management Boosted Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 867,562 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc holds 2,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6 are held by Loomis Sayles & Lp. United Ser Automobile Association holds 27,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc, California-based fund reported 468,182 shares. 487 are owned by Horizon Lc. Bamco New York reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,751 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 703 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,474 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 19,178 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.22% or 3,252 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 192,371 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 67,937 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 707 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 729 shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,100 shares to 93,655 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 17,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,823 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

