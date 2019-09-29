Shareholder Capital International LTD Lifted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding; Anchor Capital Advisors Position in Smith A O (AOS) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 312,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.48 million, up from 736,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 862,262 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,355 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sei Co invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wetherby Asset Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 25,761 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 567,174 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,767 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Estabrook Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 894 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,073 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 0.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Fin Corporation reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Highland Capital Limited Co accumulated 151,071 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.84% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northcoast Asset Lc accumulated 7,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,673 shares to 6,153 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ashmore Wealth Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 420,168 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 952,165 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.03% or 2,010 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 45,694 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,272 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com holds 0.33% or 321,377 shares. Oppenheimer owns 68,230 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 7,209 shares. U S Invsts, Texas-based fund reported 7,401 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.74% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trust Inv Advsr invested in 6,915 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,112 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 548,647 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).