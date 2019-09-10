Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Holding; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, down from 205,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 11.90M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 13.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 119.93M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466.75M, up from 106.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 1.87 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 23.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 958,025 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 602 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth reported 17,178 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Advsr Incorporated reported 1,937 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 2,391 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 241,991 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 1.48 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 730,961 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $361.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr.

