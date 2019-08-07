Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake; Ruffer Llp Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Boosted by $824,796

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 548.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, up from 213,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 3.77 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 300,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 293,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 1.33M shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Names Chris Scanlan as New President, Americas Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).