Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Dillard’s (DDS) Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Dillard’s Inc (DDS) by 171.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Dillard’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 77,852 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 671,910 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 134,074 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Dillard's Stock Takes a Tumble After Earnings, Greenlight Exit – Schaeffers Research" on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Dillard's Earnings: DDS Stock Soars on an Impressive Q4 – Yahoo Finance" on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Dillard's Is A 'Best Idea' For This Analyst – Benzinga" published on August 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "With A 9.7% Return On Equity, Is Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 94,893 shares to 429,228 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.82M for 10.38 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Zion Oil & Gas Announces Launch of New Unit Program – PRNewswire" on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Analysts Estimate Zions (ZION) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Pick These 7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for Optimum Returns – Nasdaq" published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Zions Bancorp Earnings: ZION Stock Dips Despite Impressive Q4 Profit – Yahoo! Finance News" with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756. $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. The insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K.

