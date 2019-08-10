Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Upped Polaris Inds (PII) Position; Stralem & Co Has Upped Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding by $519,675 as Share Price Rose

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 3.92M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 280,701 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,980 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,175 shares. Montecito Bank And has invested 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Dallas Secs Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,044 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 6,485 shares. 29,583 were reported by Carderock Capital Management. First Western Mngmt Company stated it has 1,955 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 5,518 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,670 shares. Financial Advisory has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0% or 42 shares. Shelton Cap owns 14,896 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 131,171 shares. 8,980 are held by South Street Advsr Lc. Foster And Motley stated it has 45,313 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,251 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares to 263,636 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 65,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

