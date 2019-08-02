Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Millennium Tvp Management Company Cut Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $8.51 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 1.81 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 1.35M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (Prn) by 14.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.49M shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Natl Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.17% or 12,702 shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage holds 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,505 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc holds 0.21% or 6,645 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 59,511 shares. Segment Wealth Management owns 4,601 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 2.27 million shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,142 shares. Cls Invests Limited Co has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,372 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 1.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Oregon-based fund reported 2,438 shares. 132,940 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invests. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Com accumulated 63,777 shares or 2.61% of the stock. 595,043 were reported by Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares were sold by BROWN ANDREW J.