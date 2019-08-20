Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Stake; Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Position in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) as Share Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 322,103 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99 million, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.44 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Reliance Steel Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top High-Yielding Low-Value Buys After Market Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic has invested 0.17% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 3,964 shares. State Street accumulated 2.05 million shares. Argi Serv Lc has 5,583 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 72,258 shares. 23,504 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt Company. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.04% or 174,207 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 2,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 199,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 6.32M shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30M shares, valued at $526.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 285,138 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs invested in 1.73% or 13,025 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Boston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,553 shares. Schroder Management Grp Inc reported 285 shares stake. Eagle Asset holds 0.8% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 6,391 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 557 shares. Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership has 3,839 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 29,655 are held by Creative Planning. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 4.38 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 241,672 shares. Duquesne Family Office reported 183,405 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.03% or 6.80M shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 47,451 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20M shares to 22.05M shares, valued at $117.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 281,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,459 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RLJ Lodging Trust’s (NYSE:RLJ) 4.9% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.