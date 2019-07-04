Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Hillman Co Has Lifted Stake by $2.23 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 44,407 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,762 shares to 21,793 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,403 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

