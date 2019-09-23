Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased American Water Works (AWK) Position; Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Upped Holding by $4.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,974 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693,000, up from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 753,570 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) by 254.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 83,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 116,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 32,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arrow Fin Corporation holds 2,745 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,057 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 106,158 shares. 8,046 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.26% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 932,865 shares. Ballentine Lc owns 6,558 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 15,138 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.37% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Huntington Savings Bank holds 38,631 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 428,914 shares in its portfolio. Prtnrs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 342,674 shares. Cls Invs Lc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.25M shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,645 shares to 2,390 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,487 shares to 41,339 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Copper Hldgs (NYSE:BRSS) by 9,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).