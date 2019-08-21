Shareholder Bvf Lifted Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding; Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake in Target (TGT) as Market Value Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 8.57M shares traded or 66.88% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 488,233 shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) CEO Doug Fambrough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bluebird Bio Stock May Have Upside of at Least 60 Percent – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bain’s second life sciences fund comes in over $1 billion – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp accumulated 34,298 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,212 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.79% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 241,113 shares. Altrinsic Advsr accumulated 90,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Manchester Limited Liability Corp reported 18,857 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 38,825 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 4,450 shares. 15,727 were reported by Caxton. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 32,970 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on Target (TGT) Ahead of 2Q Report – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Target Goes Small on Food Business – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.