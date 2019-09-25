Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Altria Group Com (MO) Stake; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Holding by $614,970

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 59.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 36,269 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 11.96M shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.395. About 700,343 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service reported 6,348 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 1,034 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 2.82M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.06% or 227,561 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc owns 5,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru owns 0.67% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 71,928 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 296,330 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 42,337 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 133,048 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Davis R M Inc reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spirit Of America Corporation holds 0.09% or 13,350 shares in its portfolio. 248,800 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,846 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Behind the Scenes Push to End Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Marriage – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set to open flat as political worries weigh; Nike, tobacco stocks gain – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 157,217 shares. 160 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 1.71M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc invested in 42,052 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 23,576 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 746,038 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 9.10M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 32,383 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc accumulated 282,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential reported 1.93 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 151,905 shares.