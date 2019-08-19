Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Intel (INTC) Stake; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $641,280

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,096 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,771 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 76,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kistler reported 7,757 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Osterweis Capital owns 2,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 126,793 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security holds 1.29% or 22,129 shares in its portfolio. North American Mgmt owns 11,909 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lathrop Investment Mgmt reported 7,048 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset owns 248,872 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 169,282 shares. 10,072 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 75,925 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.43% or 63,274 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 21,407 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares to 1,209 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

