Shareholder Btim Raised Realty Income (O) Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cypress Funds Has Upped Holding by $14.10 Million as Stock Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 81,040 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 75,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 1.62 million shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,839 shares. 306,525 were reported by Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore & invested in 0.8% or 8,814 shares. First Merchants has 2,160 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Management Company Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 11,200 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co accumulated 855 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 34,329 shares stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33.13 million shares. 261,138 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. 4,779 are held by Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% or 2,152 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd reported 6,321 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,906 shares to 771,181 shares, valued at $107.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 1,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,212 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).