Shareholder Btim Has Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 7,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 5.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 199,382 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 187,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 166,058 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 5.41M shares or 0% of the stock. Field And Main Bancorporation has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Culbertson A N Co has 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilltop reported 0.11% stake. North Star Inv Corporation holds 56,726 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 60,450 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Company has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 428,158 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.15% or 335,954 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors reported 43,052 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 8,824 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 19,999 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,924 shares to 161,503 shares, valued at $30.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,966 shares to 604,691 shares, valued at $51.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 150,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,185 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.