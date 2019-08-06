Shareholder Btim Has Increased Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Share Price Rose While Orinda Asset Management Decreased Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 683,511 shares traded or 64.73% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31

Btim Corp increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 241,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, up from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 2.34M shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson owns 12,893 shares. Boston Family Office reported 181,397 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,800 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital Research Global invested in 2.53M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Grimes & Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Qs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,494 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,903 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc accumulated 2,958 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments invested in 0.15% or 7,870 shares. Choate Investment stated it has 7,693 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Trust LP owns 157,208 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 34,375 shares to 227,926 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,899 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 13,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Amp Ltd stated it has 21,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 12,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 179,785 shares. 60,602 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Eii Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 42,378 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 197,390 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 3,935 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,000 were reported by Orinda Asset Management Ltd Llc. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 278,585 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 0% or 328,852 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.