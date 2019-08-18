Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Its Rli (RLI) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 14,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 853,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 867,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 124,508 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). 472 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Northern Tru reported 974,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,054 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 281 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 34,751 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 265 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 465,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 207,629 shares. Smithfield Trust has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14 shares. 595 are owned by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.96 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 35,900 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 14,367 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc accumulated 187 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 14 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,172 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 4,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Venator Mgmt reported 32,000 shares. The Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Lp has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Magnetar Ltd Company invested in 5.47% or 1.16 million shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1.37 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

