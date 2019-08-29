Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Birinyi Associates Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.48 Million as Share Value Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 101.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 42,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 84,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 6.04 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 4.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Giant Mergers Transforming the Face of Corporate America – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,048 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.16% or 271,766 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 494,078 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 416,969 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Iowa Bancshares has 1.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 53,848 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 13,944 shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gfs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Piper Jaffray Company owns 88 shares. 365,174 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Drexel Morgan Com stated it has 9,298 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 10,910 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc reported 10,076 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 95,897 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 109,306 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 69,188 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 4,686 shares. Dean Ltd Company stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atria Invests holds 0.11% or 31,606 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 0% or 19,563 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trust Department Mb Fin State Bank N A owns 28,041 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. North American Mgmt Corp holds 0.36% or 26,839 shares. Park National Oh reported 416,644 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation stated it has 70,981 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 163,141 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 37,492 shares. Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,420 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,450 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.