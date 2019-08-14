Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding; Miracle Mile Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2880.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 44,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 46,376 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $151.7. About 1.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $263.28. About 10,226 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,599 shares to 4,372 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Raymond James Na invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 2,808 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Citizens Northern reported 5,016 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 6 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,220 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Co reported 4,102 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 638 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 206 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,817 shares. 12,076 are owned by Bokf Na. Burney Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 966 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 58,040 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc accumulated 367,715 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is This Dip a Buying Opportunity in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline stated it has 14,775 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 661,268 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 4,022 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.19% or 3.58 million shares. Pacific Glob Invest Communications holds 0.22% or 5,631 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has 10,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 2,438 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 370 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 32,816 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.56% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carnegie Cap Asset has invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Hilton Management Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,155 shares. Moreover, Jennison Limited has 1.4% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Incorporated owns 275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,450 shares.