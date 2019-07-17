Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Lifted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake; As Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Shares Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Holding by $1.40 Million

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 17,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 527,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.42M, up from 510,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 210,827 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Bring Ole Red to Orlando, Florida – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 18,761 shares in its portfolio. Interocean accumulated 4,915 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 3,987 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 52,880 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amp Capital has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 7.39 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.06% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has 0.09% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 7,771 shares. Cwm stated it has 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 8,925 are held by Brown Advisory. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 80,812 shares. 2,575 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 94,380 shares to 306,163 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 388,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,932 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).