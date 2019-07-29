Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $22.36 Million; Stock Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77405.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,951 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 2.07M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 117.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 92,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53 million, up from 78,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $222.92. About 448,301 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 39,315 shares to 408,059 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 14,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barnett & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stephens Ar holds 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 170,205 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coho has invested 3.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shamrock Asset Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proshare Lc holds 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 203,782 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 48,531 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 50,681 were reported by Fiduciary Tru Comm. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 0.06% or 6,269 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Creative Planning accumulated 5,828 shares. 26,556 are owned by Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln Natl accumulated 980 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 928,933 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has 22,578 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Ar reported 7,311 shares. 11,130 are owned by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Company reported 15 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation owns 165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 981,260 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53M was made by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M.