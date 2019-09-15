Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, Allsquare Wealth Management Decreased Position by $317,566

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 33,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 181,302 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 147,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.21 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28,360 shares to 63,092 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 26,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,645 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Co reported 6.05M shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 26,540 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.2% or 167,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 2.93 million shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 18,820 shares. Barnett And Incorporated invested in 123 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.26% or 111,353 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust Communications holds 0.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 133,386 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 167,903 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Ci Investments holds 3.03M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 188,071 shares. Diversified Trust Company reported 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 22,462 were reported by Carroll Associate. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.61% or 5.80 million shares.

