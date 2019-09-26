Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Ch Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding Maintained by Foster & Motley Inc

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 89,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, up from 50,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 492,185 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 2,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,689 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 20,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,000 shares to 159,175 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,808 shares to 53,139 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,819 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD).