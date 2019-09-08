Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased Rollins (ROL) Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Increased Globus Med (GMED) Position by $4.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.04 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 452,256 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 118,521 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $64.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,829 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

