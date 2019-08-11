Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Position; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Value Rose, Broadview Advisors Boosted by $306,150 Its Stake

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 982,404 shares traded or 105.28% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Reports Strong First Quarter Sales; U.S. Consumer Sales Increase 9%; Acquisitions Push Hawthorne Up 84% – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Cara Therapeutics vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73,900 shares to 218,076 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,936 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 324 are held by Captrust Finance. Sit Invest Assocs holds 63,440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 30,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,851 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jensen Mgmt reported 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). North Star Invest Corp stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 22 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,975 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 705,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 28,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 14,755 shares. Security Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 510 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares to 125 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.