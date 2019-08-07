Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Cls Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.64 Million

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 57.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 10,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,801 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 18,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 4.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $13.14 during the last trading session, reaching $533. About 245,755 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 2.52M shares. Scharf Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Indiana Tru Inv Mngmt holds 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,902 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 186,897 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0.66% or 7.88M shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,259 shares. New England Research Mgmt stated it has 2,862 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has invested 6.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 18,940 shares. Moreover, White Pine Ltd Liability has 1.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New Jersey-based Glovista Invests has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jcic Asset reported 31,699 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,485 shares to 17,931 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 83,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 56,705 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 26,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Washington Trust holds 23,324 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Peconic Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.13% stake. Cim Investment Mangement holds 1,984 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 65 are held by Spectrum Mngmt Gru. Heritage Investors reported 23,242 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Capital World, a California-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Real Service Limited Com holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9,930 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.09% or 168,383 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,097 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 136,751 shares. C Worldwide Grp Holding A S invested in 0.02% or 2,940 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares to 62,967 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 72,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,686 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).