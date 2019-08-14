Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding by $127.68 Million as Shares Declined

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 2.68 million shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 429.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 121,282 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 22,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 731,189 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il reported 11,767 shares. First United Fincl Bank Trust reported 0.99% stake. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bryn Mawr Communication holds 0.89% or 177,495 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 0.02% or 13,256 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability invested 0.32% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Legacy has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Numerixs Techs reported 3,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Gp reported 183,718 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 27,974 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 70,519 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 4,121 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.5% or 94,509 shares in its portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 90,604 shares to 255,289 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 80,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 27,289 shares to 65,564 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,495 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prtn Ltd owns 13,739 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 2.27M shares or 0.76% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.28% or 366,200 shares. Bokf Na reported 63,099 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 5,222 shares stake. Zacks Mngmt holds 80,977 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 282,211 shares. Kepos Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Iowa-based Principal Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 310,978 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,258 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.12% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Lord Abbett And Company Lc holds 0.14% or 633,422 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 11,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.