Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Owens Ill (OI) Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 106,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 408,381 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 302,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 2.92M shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,910 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 24,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.42M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was made by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,202 are owned by Eagle Asset Inc. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 2,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 26,600 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 14.97M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 329 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 24,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudock Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). M&T Financial Bank Corporation owns 12,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 201,903 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 398,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.72 million shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 73,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oi Stock Popped 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Owens-Illinois, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Management has 29,755 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 6,537 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 2.84 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,190 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 4.71M shares. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 49,171 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colonial Advsr has 5,319 shares. Investors stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 113,508 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,058 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 24,131 shares to 44,016 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,341 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).