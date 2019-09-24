Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Raytheon (RTN) Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $3.88 Million; Shares Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 157,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43M, up from 155,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 2.08M shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Is On Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 750,000 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $156.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Technologies CTO resigns – Boston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 2.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 19,835 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hellman Jordan Ma has invested 1.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Capital Bancshares Tx accumulated 0.48% or 1,649 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,106 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.23% or 80,884 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 11,370 shares. Md Sass Svcs reported 9,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Consulate Inc accumulated 1,474 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hartford Investment has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cahill Inc accumulated 0.2% or 2,850 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scholtz & Communications Ltd holds 20,203 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 77,500 shares.