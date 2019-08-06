Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Walt Disney (DIS) Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Value Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 19,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 456,447 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.68M, up from 436,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 14.58M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by 613.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 2.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.84 million, up from 372,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 58.67 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD: Primed And Ready – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rick Bergman Joins AMD Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Opthea to Host Investor Teleconference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 73,947 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $85.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 83,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

