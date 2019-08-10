Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Discovery (DISCK) Holding; Hollencrest Securities Holding In United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Was Increased

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 34,993 shares to 52,757 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,033 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 9,562 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 351,611 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.52% or 258,889 shares in its portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Lc holds 19,485 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 1.06% or 40,720 shares. Coe Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 13,522 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Llc reported 188,479 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 112,340 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 198,643 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Com reported 18,296 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 0.7% or 515,700 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 2,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.33% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 38,951 shares. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

