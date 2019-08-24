Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Increased Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Stake; Compton Capital Management Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Share Value Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app, and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Sony’s new boss abandons profit targets to focus on long game; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Mngmt La reported 210 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,889 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart reported 154 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 726 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 22,946 were reported by Bokf Na. Aspiriant Limited Co stated it has 1,135 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 5,349 shares. Sarasin And Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.17% or 63,160 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 470 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 53,906 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.96% or 20,121 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Firsthand Cap Management Incorporated. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1,132 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.