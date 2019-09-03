Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Upped Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Fulton Bank

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 3.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct)

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 421,474 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares reported 15,181 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Weybosset Research Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,850 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 9,805 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Co has 1.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fort LP reported 13,729 shares. Patten Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 211 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,595 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 2,104 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 33,767 shares. Alley Lc holds 2.46% or 47,630 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 883,693 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 4,875 are held by Lincoln. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.78% or 331,969 shares in its portfolio.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,694 shares to 49,073 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,631 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Tr Ii.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj accumulated 12,475 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hwg Lp accumulated 5,201 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company owns 31,100 shares. Bailard reported 14,904 shares. 386,426 are held by D E Shaw And Co Inc. Atlas Browninc holds 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,227 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 6,156 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 1,427 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 250 shares. 76,743 are held by Westpac Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 174,592 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7,737 shares.

