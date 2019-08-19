Shareholder Boston Partners Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Brahman Capital Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Cut as Stock Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 48.87M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 billion, up from 46.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74M shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 18.67 million shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. 4.58M were reported by Hexavest. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cwm Ltd reported 50,331 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 0.54% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Philadelphia Co accumulated 1.02 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. American Rech & Company reported 27,023 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 313,067 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc owns 0.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,023 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 3.16 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Coldstream reported 167,029 shares stake. First Foundation invested in 0.06% or 39,211 shares. State Street holds 0.84% or 391.61 million shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,212 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.59% or 827,898 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 960,033 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $69.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 21,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,405 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

