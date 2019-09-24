Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Portland General Electric Co (POR) Position; Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 169.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 62,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 99,637 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 36,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 278,689 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 237.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 101,624 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 35,484 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $169.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,993 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 132,681 were reported by Cadence Capital Limited Company. Bessemer Gru holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 342,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 32,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 3,093 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 58,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 56,603 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 5,366 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 38,989 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 555 shares. 57,500 are held by Strs Ohio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 917,121 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group stated it has 991,037 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 109 shares. Texas Yale owns 14,133 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Next Financial, a Texas-based fund reported 23 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1.36 million shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.06% or 12,347 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 64,667 shares. Cna holds 0.12% or 10,700 shares. 4,517 were reported by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc. Asset One Company Limited accumulated 32,235 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.64 million shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 63,322 shares. 4,913 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,820 shares to 31,479 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,723 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).