Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holding; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Declined, Holder Investment House Cut Stake by $1.36 Million

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 25,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 73,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 585.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 116,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 19,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 150,254 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 13.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “XPO To Repurchase Up To $1B In Stock; Analyst Lifts Rating To “Buy” – Yahoo Finance” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Infosys Raises FY Forecast – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,073 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd (Put) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call).

