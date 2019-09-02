Shareholder Bokf Upped Nordstrom (JWN) Stake; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Its Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) as Share Price Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Bokf increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 9,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 86,151 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 76,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.27M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management accumulated 44,900 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 56,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 99,436 were reported by Essex Investment Mngmt. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 37,202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 5.47M are held by Rech Glob. 534,500 are owned by Rwc Asset Management Llp. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested 0.1% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.14M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 457,269 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Limited Llc owns 649 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 495 shares. Bp Plc reported 36,000 shares stake. 219,600 are owned by Canal Ins.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $47.96M for 24.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blair William & Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 5,869 were reported by Rothschild Il. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 1,166 are held by Baystate Wealth Lc. Keating Inv Counselors Inc has invested 1.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mariner Ltd owns 6,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 33,500 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 17,444 shares. Sei Invs holds 11,930 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.44M shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 14,191 shares.