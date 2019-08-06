Shareholder Bokf Raised Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position; Financial Architects Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted by $422,421 as Stock Price Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Bokf increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 41,614 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 761,661 shares traded or 111.27% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hillrom Announces Sale Of Surgical Consumable Products – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,584 shares to 117,317 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 6,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,637 shares, and cut its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 118,767 shares. Utah Retirement owns 12,483 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 12,905 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 17,900 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 96,802 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,469 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 1.87 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 11,513 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,147 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 155,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,611 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Company Ca has 2.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,623 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perkins Coie Trust Com invested in 5,524 shares or 0.36% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Community Trust Com has 2.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,616 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Llc owns 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,456 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 605,050 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,151 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brookstone Management has 21,916 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Loeb Prns Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ariel Invs has 893,391 shares. Patten Gru stated it has 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer And Mgmt Co holds 76,336 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).