Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Upped Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Position; Williams Companies (WMB) Valuation Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $855.71 Million Its Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 29,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 45,368 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, down from 75,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 9.30M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 545.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 1,387 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.87 million, up from 215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 18,898 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability holds 311,835 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt LP reported 748,177 shares. Cadence Cap Llc reported 952,538 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Washington Tru Co owns 25,352 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 34,370 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 9.97 million shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 230,979 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 1,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 439,500 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Limited invested 0.9% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 265,196 shares stake.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1,567 shares to 15,279 shares, valued at $903.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold UFPT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.35% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,266 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. 720,344 are owned by Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company. State Street holds 118,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1,584 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 91,412 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 5,769 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). 6,265 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt. Missouri-based Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Blackrock Inc reported 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated owns 4,224 shares.

