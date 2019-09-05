Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lifted Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stake; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Woodwardinc (WWD) Position by $319,412; Market Value Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 186.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 51,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 78,729 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, up from 27,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 660,400 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 155,847 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group owns 279,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr stated it has 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). American Century Companies Inc holds 0.02% or 861,042 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj owns 1.12 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp accumulated 67,875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 57,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 14,683 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.26% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.06% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.52% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Community Savings Bank Na holds 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 470 shares. 38,500 are held by Nordea Invest. Oppenheimer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,860 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X Trackers Usd High Yield Corporate Bond Etf by 102 shares to 5,717 shares, valued at $284.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.78 million for 21.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp reported 13,124 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 655,930 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 7,534 shares. Synovus Corp has 324 shares. Millennium Lc, New York-based fund reported 271,795 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 10,710 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Management has invested 2.75% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 829,272 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 147 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 5.16 million shares stake. Mitchell Cap Management Co holds 30,105 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 18,784 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.