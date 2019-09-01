Shareholder Blume Capital Management Lifted Walt Disney (DIS) Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, West Coast Financial Increased by $775,520 Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 78,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 68,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 14,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 2.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 4,978 shares. Btim owns 471,667 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 0.24% or 21,423 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 31,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 1.15% or 88,079 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 348,825 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd invested in 0.23% or 4,703 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 8,288 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Cap Management reported 0.1% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.56% stake.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Al holds 21,345 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Ally holds 1.16% or 55,000 shares. Gruss & Inc stated it has 7,529 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 44,759 shares. Country National Bank & Trust invested in 382,550 shares. 67,478 were reported by Hutchinson Capital Ca. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3,174 shares. 375,000 were reported by Cincinnati Company. 2,110 were accumulated by Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.56M shares. Guyasuta Investment Inc holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,225 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 6.07 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Com LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.14% stake. 121,711 are owned by Kepos Capital Lp.