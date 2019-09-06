Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Increased Facebook Cl A (FB) Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Wespac Advisors Has Increased Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 8,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 171,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55 million, up from 162,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Limited Liability Corporation reported 10.76 million shares stake. Principal Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 9.98M shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny holds 1.19% or 110,477 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited reported 11,684 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.59 million shares. Blue Finance Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 10,802 shares. Fdx stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ally Finance, Michigan-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware owns 19,629 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 44,316 shares. Cookson Peirce Communications holds 9,990 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 656,350 shares. 21,133 are held by Thomas White Limited. Aull Monroe Inv Corp has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Corp holds 1.05% or 6,664 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 390 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc owns 2.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 176,369 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthquest has 1,746 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest Management has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osborne Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,656 shares. Florida-based Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Natl has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,540 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP invested 7.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,709 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).