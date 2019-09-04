Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lifted Masco (MAS) Position; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Upped Its Splunk (Put) (SPLK) Position by $3.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (Put) (SPLK) by 206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 1.27 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 130.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 11,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 20,175 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 1.48M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 25,697 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,700 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 2,434 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Peconic Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6,000 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Professionals Inc stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mufg Americas Corp, New York-based fund reported 263 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,698 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 33,568 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru owns 13,139 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1,955 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co. Gotham Asset Management Limited accumulated 6,467 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 585,018 shares to 10,382 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (Put) (NYSE:HES) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Checks Indicate Continued Momentum At Splunk, Wedbush Says – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Lc stated it has 150,841 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 49,310 shares in its portfolio. 25,730 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invests. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 39,839 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.57% or 364,063 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.18% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 8,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.12% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Element Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 345,105 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 46,353 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 246 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 3,327 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).