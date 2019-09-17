Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding; Riverpark Advisors Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Boosted by $433,789 as Valuation Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $371.43. About 983,806 shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 857.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 89,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 100,001 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, up from 10,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 5.11 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO

