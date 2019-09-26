Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Hms Holdings (HMSY) Has Boosted by $534,752 as Stock Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 222,244 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $282.89. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP invested in 19,746 shares. Korea Inv reported 518,103 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 34,700 shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. Penobscot Company invested in 8,395 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Hallmark Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,656 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,170 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 94,101 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 10,405 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 96,785 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1,196 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd holds 4,598 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,248 shares. 3,850 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 191,027 shares to 720,001 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 2,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,808 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX).

