Shareholder Bloombergsen Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Holding; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Value Rose, Holder Clover Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Investments reported 108,159 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 145,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 53,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 103,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 11,097 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 0.02% or 8,064 shares. Clover Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 2.59% or 46,697 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,986 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,825 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 21,386 shares. Toth Fin Advisory has 4,940 shares. Metropolitan Life Co has 56,492 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,247 were accumulated by Bluemountain Limited Liability Co. M&T Bank accumulated 12,003 shares.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loan Growth To Boost Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. The insider REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972.