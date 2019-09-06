Shareholder Birinyi Associates Upped Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $621,569

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Ltd Co has 55,709 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,405 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.61% or 13,684 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.79% or 11,328 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 2.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 600,707 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.2% or 265,917 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Amer Corporation reported 33,966 shares. New Vernon Investment Lc owns 4,577 shares. Waratah Cap Limited reported 48,970 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.3% or 118,745 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old National Fincl Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 181,480 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 12,646 shares. Heritage Invsts Corp holds 118,752 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,918 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 82,559 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Com. Southeast Asset reported 0.13% stake. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.38% or 485 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested in 3.5% or 2,750 shares. Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A invested in 6,949 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Martingale Asset LP owns 16,835 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc accumulated 1,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Securities Corporation stated it has 13,000 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Uss Invest Limited reported 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Haverford Tru Co owns 1,674 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 482 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 4.94M shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

