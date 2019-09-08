Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake; As Celgene Com (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fcg Advisors Lowered by $524,990 Its Stake

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,979 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 1.21% or 57,039 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 769,507 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 15 shares. 29,556 were reported by Sei Invs. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 492,403 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 6,100 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.24% or 967,945 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 209,251 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated holds 29,442 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 3,760 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc holds 0.13% or 297,127 shares in its portfolio.